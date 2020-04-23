President says in a video message that the funds have been applied for, and the administration is working with SGA to get it ’out of the door in the best fashion’

ETTRICK — The president of Virginia State University says half of the $6.8 million the school is receiving in stimulus-package funding will be distributed to students affected by its coronavirus-mandate physical shutdown.

“We haven’t received that money yet,” Dr. Makola Abdullah said in a video message posted on VSU’s website. “We have applied for that money, and we are working with the [Student Government Association} that as soon as we get it, we get it out of the door in the best fashion.”

Abdullah said the $3.4 million will be used to “address the challenges” faced by the student body, which he called “the lifeblood” of VSU. He advised students to keep watch over their emails for more information once the distribution is finalized.

Late last week, VSU was told it would be eligible for the funding from the federal government.

In other financial news, Abdullah said the university will not get the $160 million previously earmarked for infrastructure projects in the biennium budget from Gov. Ralph S. Northam. Northam said the budget had to be downgraded as a result of the fiscal stress placed by the pandemic, which meant some proposals had to be trimmed.

Prior to the outbreak, Northam had made specific mention of the money for VSU and Norfolk State University, the state’s other historically black college and university (HBCU) institution. He said HBCU’s had played “second fiddle” to other state colleges in terms of past funding.

The General Assembly reconvened in Richmond Wednesday to act on Northam’s budget recommendations, vetoes and amendments to legislation acted upon during the 2020 regular session.

Abdullah said part of that $160 million was to go toward the replacement of Harris Hall and Daniel Gym on the VSU campus. Already, faculty and staff had begun moving out of those buildings in preparation for the work, and the president said that issue will be addressed as soon as possible.

“We understand there is a revenue shortfall, and we must all band together to do things,” Abdullah said.

