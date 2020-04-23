Dr. Ted Raspiller of JTCC Named Chairman

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Virginia’s Gateway Region, VGR, has announced new board members with terms that began April 1, 2020. Dr. Edward “Ted” Raspiller, President of John Tyler Community College, has been named Chairman. Additional board members include:

Mike Colb, MassMutual – representing the City of Colonial Heights

Jim Ingle, R J Smith Companies – representing Chesterfield County

Judy Lyttle, retired – representing Surry County

Nick Walker, Roslyn Farm Corporation – at-large member

“VGR appreciates its dedicated board of directors,” said Keith Boswell, VGR President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Dr. Raspiller and these new members as our region embarks on a new five-year strategic plan, marketing VGR as a place where business and families thrive.”

Virginia’s Gateway Region is the regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. VGR focuses its efforts on new and existing business investment and job creation. It is a private, nonprofit organization.