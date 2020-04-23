Senate majority leader suggests that as option over providing more federal aid to state and local governments; Virginia senator vows to ’fight tooth and nail’ against any such proposals

Virginia’s junior senator is calling a suggestion by Senate Republican leadership to allow states to declare bankruptcy as a means of dealing with high public employee pension costs “evil,” adding that he would join fellow Democrats in fighting “tooth and nail” in not allowing that to happen.

In a press briefing with Virginia reporters Thursday morning, Sen. Timothy M. Kaine said he was surprised that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky would recommend banruptcy, given McConnell’s background of local government service prior to going to Washington.

“The McConnell strategy of let states go bankrupt so they can blow up pension obligations to seniors who rely on pensions is just, I mean, it’s just evil,” Kaine said. “I can’t imagine a single Democrat supporting that. In fact, we’ll fight tooth and nail against it.”

In a radio interview earlier this week, McConnell said he would favor the bankruptcy option over more federal bailout money for state and local governments to offset coronavirus-stemmed revenue losses. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations,” he told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

That drew howls of protest from local and state government leaders across the nation, and possibly sets McConnell up for a showdown with the GOP White House, which has gone on record as favoring more aid.

Published reports indicated that last year, the Virginia Retirement System paid out $5 billion in benefits to roughly 214,000 retirees and their families.

“I have been very puzzled by how hard Republicans have fought against aid to state and local government,” Kaine said on the press call. He said the initial Republican proposal for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act did not include any aid for state and local governments. It was “only by staying at the negotiating table” that the block-grant program — of which Virginia is getting $3.3 billion — was able to get passed, he added.

“They’re losing tremendous revenues,” Kaine said of state and local governments. “And if you don’t allow them to backstop those losses, they only have one choice, and usually that’s laying off people.”

Given that so many first responders are employed by the states and localities, “this is exactly the wrong time to lay off fire and police and EMT,” the senator said.

A message was left with McConnell’s office seeking comment on Kaine’s remarks.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi