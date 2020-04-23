Jimmie Bland’s beloved Namozine Volunteer Fire Department led the celebration for its former battalion chief, followed by a line of well-wishers honking horns and waving signs

DINWIDDIE — “Good Lord!”

That’s how Jimmie Bland reacted to the first sight of a community parade in honor of his 90th birthday last weekend. A steady stream of well-wishers drove past his house April 18, then turned around and came back for more celebration, this time in the opposite direction while he sat in his yard and took it all in.

Such is life under the “new normal” under the coronavirus pandemic … especially when you are trying to celebrate a milestone such as a 90th birthday. Since the virus forced so many restaurants and gathering places into shutdown mode, the party that Bland’s family had planned for him at the Tobacco Company in Richmond was shelved.

Lynne Bland, his daughter-in-law, said they had wanted to throw a party for him that, in her words, would be “fit for a king.” So when COVID-19 came calling, the family scrambled for ideas.

“Our family moved to Plan B, which we feel was pretty darn close,” Lynne Bland said.

Jimmie’s daughter, Tammy Howerton, got the idea for a parade from seeing a friend’s video.

“I contacted a lifelong friend that is a deputy for the Sheriff's Department for Dinwiddie County, and she was able to link me with a contact for the Namozine Volunteer Fire Department,” Howerton said. “They were enthusiastic to do this for their former battalion chief and offered to have a fire truck lead the parade.”

After that, everything just fell into place.

Kenwood United Methodist Church, where Jimmie Bland worships, had a strong presence in the parade. So did the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department. Word spread throughout the community of the surprise, and by the time the day came, the neighborhood along Cox Road turned into quite the parade route.

They all agreed to meet at the nearby Namozine Volunteer Fire Department at 1:30 p.m., then proceed to the Bland residence.

“Jimmie knew something was going to happen, but he didn’t know what exactly,” Lynne Bland said.

While waiting for the “what” to happen, Jimmie Bland was asked how it felt to be turning 90.

“I felt a lot better when I was 89,” he joked.

Led by the fire truck with its lights flashing, and its horns and sirens blasting, the line of cars honking horns and waving signs made its way past his residence, then turned around and came back for a second display of love.

The “king’ was pleased. Wearing a protective face mask, he sat in a chair in his front yard and held court while waving, smiling, laughing and exchanging kind words with those who took a second to stop and speak.

“The support was amazing, and I was so happy for him,” shared Howerton. “He has always given so much to others.”

Jimmie Bland volunteered for years at Namozine upon returning home from the Korean War, and he also is a longtime member of the Dinwiddie Rotary Club.

He clearly was touched by the display of appreciation.

“This was really nice and a birthday I will never forget,” he said. “Not everybody gets their own parade on their birthday.”

“Dad deserved a very special day on this huge milestone,” Howerton said, “and it was.”

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI