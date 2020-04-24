KEYSER - The Burlington United Methodist Family Services has purchased additional property in Mineral County for the purpose of expanding their addictions recovery program.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

BUMFS CEO/president Michael Price announced this week on the agency’s Facebook page that they are currently closing on the purchase of the former Northeast Lighthouse Ministries on Knobley Road near Fountain.

“We are set to expand our recovery program thanks to a Ryan Brown Recovery Housing Grant,” he said.

“The seven-acre property includes a house, chapel, 12-bay garage, multi-purpose building and a pond.”

Plans for the property include residential living space to accommodate 32 females and ten children.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the Sunday School rooms in the church would be renovated into bedrooms, and the garage bays would be turned into apartments.

“Remodeling is set to begin in June,” Price said.

The property will house a residential program offering prevention, health promotion and wellness, life skills, recovery and other support services and will extend the services offered at the Staggers Recovery House.

Opened by BUMFS in 2016, the Staggers Recovery House offers a 12-18-month residential recovery program for women 18 years and older.

BUMFS also purchased the Alkire Mansion in Keyser in October 2019 and is currently in the process of renovating it into a residential home for boys.










