Hopewell foundation calls series of blood-donation drives a ’natural extension’ of its long-standing friendship with the American Red Cross

HOPEWELL — Guy Warthan is no stranger to blood donations. As he put it, "I know there’s a need, so I try to give when I get a chance."

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there definitely is a need, so the Prince George native sprung into action. He went online to find someplace local that was collecting blood, but was having difficulty finding one around which he could work his schedule.

"Disputanta Ruritan Club had a drive last Saturday, but they didn’t have any appointments left," explained Warthan. "So, I came to this one."

The "one" he referred to was the blood drive last week sponsored by the Hopewell-based John Randolph Foundation. And it was not the typical drive, either, because the JRF event was also taking "Power Red" donations.

A Power Red donation allows a donor to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns the plasma and platelets to the donor. The process usually takes about 90 minutes to complete.

"It takes quite a bit longer than just donating a pint of whole blood," Warthan said.

Blood specialist II Nicole Carver tended to Warthan during his donation. At one point, she asked him, "Would you like anything to eat or drink?"

Warthan wittingly responded, "I’ll take a cheeseburger and fries."

While Warthan was donating, Thurman and Vicki Collier of Chester patiently waited for their turn to give.

"I received a message from [Hopewell City Councilor] Johnny Partin, who led us to the website to register," shared Vicki Collier. "We’re universal donors, so with COVID-19 cases and emergencies, there’s always a demand for our type. O negative is the most common type of blood used in transfusions when the blood type is unknown."

Her husband is pastor of City Point Restoration Church of God in Hopewell.

COVID-19 and collection

Deemed as essential in times of crisis, the American Red Cross remains in operation, But its business suffered. By the end of March, there were 9,000 blood drives canceled because of the pandemic, resulting in about 300,000 fewer blood donations than usual for that point of a year.

Part of the drop-off might have been due to fear. People wonder, is blood donation safe?

According to the U.S. surgeon general, the answer is absolutely.

"I want Americans to know that blood donation is safe and blood centers are taking extra precautions at this time based on new CDC recommendations, including spacing beds 6-feet apart, disinfecting surfaces between patients, temperature-checking staff, and encouraging donors to make appointments ahead of time so we can space them out." Jerome Adams said in a March 19 appearance at the White House on the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement, so give blood today," said Adams. "You’ll feel good about it, and you’ll be helping your country and your community during this crisis, and you might even save a life!"

"We want to let people know that blood needs continue for patients with chronic illnesses and trauma patients despite the pandemic," Red Cross account manager Sherry Driskill said at the JRF blood drive.

Judging by the response at the drive, there were no blood shortages there. As a matter of fact, several walk-ins had to be turned away because business was so brisk due to appointments made in advance.

"But, they were happy to schedule an appointment when we’re back here [April 24]." said Christy Carneal, a Red Cross community volunteer.

A ‘natural extension’

JRF executive director Lisa Sharpe commented they are honored hosting the blood drive for the community and the American Red Cross.

"We’ve been longtime partners with the Red Cross providing grants for emergency lodging," said Sharpe. "This is just a natural extension of our friendship with them."

Sharpe finds it ironic that they were in the midst of planning JRF’s 25th anniversary when the crisis struck.

"This disaster has just kind of turned us upside down, but we’re doing what we need to do," stated Sharpe. "Community wellness comes first, always!"

As for Warthan, he said he made sure his post-Power Red donation schedule was light because "a lot of variables can happen resulting in a delayed departure time."

JRF tried to keep the atmosphere light for the drive. As donors sat hooked up to the blood collectors, a Pandora playlist called "Bubblegum Oldies" wafted through the room to take folks’ minds off what they were doing and let them relax.

Warthan came prepared.

"There’s no movie to watch," he said, "so I’m reading a book."

