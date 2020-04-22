DINWIDDIE — Dinwiddie County Treasurer, Jennifer C. Perkins, will be mailing tax bills for the first half of 2020 during the week of April 27, 2020. The deadline for paying taxes without penalty is June 5, 2020. A 10% penalty will be added to each tax bill paid after this date.

Treasurer Jennifer C. Perkins stated, “In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of taxpayers and staff during the current public health crisis, our office remains closed to the public. Taxpayers are encouraged to use one of our other payment methods, outlined in the pink insert of your tax bill. Payments are accepted at the bank, by mail, online, by phone or by using our drive-through drop box.”

Perkins continued, “While credit or debit card is the preferred method of payment, we also accept e-check, check, and cash. Fees for credit/debit card transactions have been waived through June 15, 2020.” She stressed “We appreciate the continued support and patience of our taxpayers. My staff and I are working staggered shifts which places fewer people in the office at a time, in order to continue to provide optimal customer service and protecting the health and well-being of everyone.”

Citizens who are 65 years of age and older, and/or permanently disabled may qualify for partial or total exemption. For additional information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue, at 804-469-4500, option 4.

The Treasurer’s Office continues to be available during normal business hours. The office may be reached by phone at 804-469-4500, option 5.

For detailed information on payment options, or to sign up to receive “alerts” regarding tax bills, visit the Dinwiddie County website, www.dinwiddieva.us.