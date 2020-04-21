Thirty-six cases, including two deaths, are confirmed in the two weeks since COVID-19 was first reported in the city

Colonial Heights has surpassed Prince George County as the main hotspot for coronavirus cases in the immediate Tri-City area, according to new data released Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.

While Prince George has remained relatively steady at 28 confirmed cases, the VDH information shows Colonial Heights with a 24-hour increase of 10 cases — from 26 Monday to 36 Tuesday. Two deaths have been reported at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center on East Ellerslie Avenue.

Colonial Heights reported its first confirmed case two weeks ago.

The other two deaths reported in the Tri-City area, according to VDH, were in Petersburg.

Those four deaths represent about one-third of 1% of the total 112 confirmed cases in the Tri-City area.

VDH data also shows a total of 16 hospitalizations in the Tri-City area — eight in Petersburg, five in Hopewell, two in Prince George and one in Dinwiddie. That translates to a rate of 14.3% of the total cases.

Colonial Heights is part of the Chesterfield Health District, which also includes Chesterfield and Powhatan counties. VDH reports 346 cases in Chesterfield, with 29 hospitalizations and seven deaths. However, since that data is not broken down more geographically, it is unclear how many of those patients live in the southern portion of the county.

The rest of the Tri-City area is within the Crater Health District, an eight-locality group stretching from Petersburg south to the state line.

VDH reports 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases total in the Crater Health District. Four of the district-wide nine deaths occurred in Greensville County. Sussex and Surry counties, and the city of Emporia each recorded one.

Fort Lee, located in Prince George County, reported a death due to COVID-19, but that had not been accounted for in the total for the CHD.

Tuesday was the first day that VDH began listing individual locality numbers for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Previously, only the number of cases were reported by locality, while deaths were listed by district. Gov. Ralph S. Northam announced the change at a press briefing Monday afternoon, saying the new reporting would be effective immediately.

Statewide, as of Tuesday morning, Virginia reported 9.630 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, with 1,581 confirmed or probable hospitalizations and 324 confirmed or probable virus-related deaths.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi