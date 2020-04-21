The Ripley City Council met on April 7 at the municipal building for an abbreviated session.

Council members approved the donation of the police department’s Crown Victoria automobile to the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department.

A 20-minute closed door executive session was conducted to discuss city police department personnel. No action was taken.

The next meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. April 21 (tonight) at the municipal building.

Jackson County Commission -

Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mitch Morrison, and Mike Randolph conducted the April 8 meeting via telephone.

Commissioners approved:

West Virginia Office of Economic Opportunity “Fair Housing Month” Proclamation for April 2020

CBDB Drawdown #7 for $9,992.81 for the Sandyville Broadband Project

Authorization of commission president to execute an agreement between the Jackson County Commission and the Records Management and Preservation Board for a grant for the county clerk for $5,284

Application for reimbursement for 2018 EMPG for expenditures for the Officer of Emergency Services

The next meeting of the Jackson County Commission will be at 9:30 a.m. April 22, in a manner to be determined.