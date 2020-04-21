Virus delayed implementation of the annual April event that brings awareness to child abuse and healthy child development

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a whimsical campaign promoting healthy child development and raising child-abuse awareness continues to blossom. Andrew Sawyer is making sure that his little corner of the world in Hopewell recognizes that.

The national awareness and prevention campaign “Pinwheels for Prevention” was launched by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008 as a grassroots effort for individual and organizations across the U.S. to take action.

The fast-spreading virus did not stunt the growth of blue and silver pinwheels which spin to generate awareness, as well as to encourage people to work for hope, health and happiness for all children.

Sawyer, a family-support specialist from Hopewell was spotted last week planting pinwheels in front of the Hopewell Municipal Building.

“Hopewell/Prince George Healthy Families plants pinwheels every year in April since it is Child Abuse Awareness Month,” shared Sawyer. “The pinwheels are symbols to alert people to wear blue on the second Friday of April, however, we’re a little late getting them planted due to everything that’s going on during this crisis.”

According to Sawyer, HPGHF team members have not been able to plant as many pinwheels this year because volunteers are limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPGHF is a community-based, public-private program developed through the collaboration of individuals, organizations and agencies concerned about making a difference for the children and families in the Hopewell/Prince George communities. The city of Hopewell serves as the fiscal agent.

The mission of Hopewell/Prince George Health Families is to ensure that all children are born healthy, reach school age healthy and ready to learn, and grow up to be healthy, contributing members of their communities. To that end, assessment and referral services are offered to all families in Hopewell and Prince George.

Intensive home-based family support services are offered to high-risk parents prenatally or at birth. Home visitation services are voluntary, free of charge to participants, and are available for up to five years after the birth of a child.

The eye-catching pocket gardens shining the spotlight on such an important topic can be spotted spinning around the John Randolph Foundation and other downtown Hopewell destinations as well as neighboring communities.

