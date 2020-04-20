Students can choose traditional, pass or incomplete, but provost encourages them to choose wisely

PRINCE GEORGE — Richard Bland College is changing its grading scale for the remainder of the spring semester, giving students options to get either a traditional letter or a tiered pass grade, an incomplete grade or complete withdrawal from the course.

Students who choose to withdraw must do so by May 10 to avoid financial penalty, and students opting for the incomplete grade will have until Oct. 30 to complete unfinished assignments or risk failing the class.

In a message posted last week on the RBC website, college provost Dr. Maria E. Dezenberg said the new scale is designed to “offer some flexibility to you through the COVID-19 crisis.” But Dezenberg cautioned students to choose wisely because that decision could affect their transfers to other institutions after graduating from RBC.

In addition to the standard A-F letter grade, students will have the following options:

RBC said the P+ and P- will not affect a student’s grade-point average. Choosing an incomplete grade means that once a student completes the assignments, they will receive either a P+, P- or an F.

“The F would apply if the student had an F at the end of Spring 2020 semester and did not complete outstanding work,” Dezenberg wrote in her message.

The message asks students to enter their choice through RBC’s Banner intranet portal by midnight May 10. If a choice is not made by the deadline, then the standard letter grade will be chosen by default.

“You should give each course considerable thought because selecting the P+/P- option may impact your future plans and scholarship eligibility after attending Richard Bland College,” Dezenberg wrote. She encouraged students to seek advice from “your learner mentor, the financial aid and registrar offices prior to selecting an option other than a standard grade.”

The student, not Bland, will be responsible for academic, financial or other impacts of the grading decision, the provost wrote.

