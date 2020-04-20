Virginia Humanities announces plans to award $591K to groups hit hard in their pocketbooks by COVID-19

An organization that advocates for non-profits in Virginia will award approximately $591,000 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, passed by Congress last month.

Virginia Humanities announced the grants in a statement Monday, citing the economic hit that the non-profits have taken as a result of virus-induced restrictions on travel and hours of operation. They include museums, historical societies and other community-based groups, VH said.

"We started this process with a survey to assess the needs of humanities-based organizations across the state," VH chief information officer Susan Perdue said in the statement. "Nearly 200 organizations responded. We heard form non-profits both big and small ranging from annual operating budgets below $30,000 to large ones with budgets in excess of $5 million. A lot of organizations are really struggling."

Since March 24, recreational and entertainment businesses across the commonwealth have been closed to the general public as mandated by Gov. Ralph S. Northam’s Executive Order 53. Establishments experiencing losses in revenue will remain closed to visitors until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 7 unless the order is amended or rescinded.

"Small cultural institutions, museums, and historical societies are at the center of so many communities across Virginia," VH Executive Director Matthew Gibson, said in the statement. "And right now, many of them are struggling to keep the lights on and pay their staff. We want to get these funds out to as many organizations as possible, as quickly as possible."

Data collected by the Virginia Department of Health shows that COVID-19 continues to spread across the state adversely affecting thousands of Virginians.

Virginia Humanities, based at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, is now accepting applications from museums, historic sites, and other humanities-based nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 health crisis to cover emergency operating expenses including salaries, rent, and utilities, as well as costs associated with providing online public programs.

There are no matching funds requirements and every effort is being made to lower the barriers to accessing these funds.

Out of the $601,000 received by Virginia Humanities through the CARES Act, less than 2% ($10,000) will be used for administrative costs.

Organizations can view the list of criteria, official grant guidelines, and apply online at VirginiaHumanities.org/grants. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 30. Awards will be announced in May.

