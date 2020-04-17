KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed an eighth patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root told the News Tribune Friday morning that the county had received its eighth positive test result. Unlike four of the previous positives, this patient did not work in Allegany County.

Three patients who tested positive since the first one was reported on April 2 are considered as having recovered from the virus because they have been released from isolation.

Root continues to emphasize that the county’s results have been low compared to other areas due to the precautions being taken.

“The social distancing really seems to be working,” he said.

“We continue to urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and the health department,” he said.

Root also reminds the public that drive-thru testing is available at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, where the majority of testing is performed for Mineral County.

“You still need a physician’s order to get the test done,” he said.

According to the CDC, the most effective means to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus are:

‒ Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

‒ Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

‒ Avoiding exposure to others who are sick.

‒ Staying home when you are ill.

‒ Continue to practice social distancing

If symptoms develop (dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.

For more information on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), please visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com