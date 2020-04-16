KEYSER - The Keyser City Council will hold its first meeting since the statewide stay-at-home directive via conference call on Wednesday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The council cancelled the March 25 and April 8 meetings due to Gov. Jim Justice’s directive for social distancing in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and even cancelled an emergency meeting called for April 4 to discuss the city’s response to the health crisis.

According to mayor Damon Tillman, he and the council members discussed a plan via conference call and the emergency meeting was no longer needed.

City Hall has been closed to the public since the week of March 16. Employees have remained on duty to answer calls, and residents were asked to place their water bill payments in the drop box outside the building or in the mail. They can also call in payments using a credit card.

The council also closed the city’s parks beginning in March to discourage people gathering in groups in violation of the stay-at-home directive.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting has not yet been released, but anyone from the public can call in to listen to the meeting by dialing toll-free 978-990-5480. When asked for an access code, punch in 2150144.







