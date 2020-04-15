PRINCE GEORGE — Prince George Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 960 block of Birdsong Road at approximately 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Prince George County Police say they discovered the male victim laying in the roadway, conscious and coherent, but suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was subsequenty transported to Southside Regional Medical Center.

Police are working to determine the chain of events leading up to the discovery of the victim and identification of any involved suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.