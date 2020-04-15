KEYSER - On Friday, April 10, current Robert Morris University and former Keyser High School graduate Brady Ours received an elite recognition from Coalfields and Company, being named a member of the West Virginia class AA all-decade team for the 2010s.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - On Friday, April 10, current Robert Morris University and former Keyser High School graduate Brady Ours received an elite recognition from Coalfields and Company, being named a member of the West Virginia class AA all-decade team for the 2010s.

While Ours was a triple threat on the gridiron at Keyser, excelling on offense, defense and special teams, he was selected to the team as a defensive back.

A lot of thought, consideration and vetting went into the naming of the all-decade team. According to Coalfields and Company, “The selection process was as thought out and thorough as possible. We used coach voting from qualifying coaches, popular voting, and as much statistical/memoir research as we could get our hands on.”

“Ours might come onto the list as the most versatile athlete in the 2010’s. Despite sporting the number 40, he did everything for the Golden Tornado including running back, receiver, punter, returner, linebacker, quarterback, and especially defensive back,” Coalfields and Company stated on their website.

According to Coalfields and Company, “With his tall stature, he had incredible range at the safety position. His mechanics were top-notch as well being a surefire tackler in the open field. His hitting ability was also on par. After his great career at Keyser, he would go onto play for Robert Morris University.”

“To be part of the all-decade team is a huge honor. Some of the company that I have on the team are some pretty good ball players, so it means a lot,” Brady Ours stated.

Joining Ours on the all-decade team on defense are defensive linemen Sean Martin (Bluefield), Dante and Darius Stills (Fairmont Senior) and Tyler Komorowski (Weir). At linebacker, the team includes Mason Hodge (Wayne), Truck Rogers (Bluefield) and Jake Abbott (Fairmont Senior). At defensive back, Brady is joined by Dante Bonamico (Bridgeport) and Grant Ferguson and Brandon Spurlock (Wayne). Defensive utility personnel include Jake Bowen (Bridgeport), DJ Edwards (Bluefield) and punter George Triplett (Elkins).

The all-decade team on offense includes quarterback Jeremy Dillon (Mingo Central) and running backs Dylan Tonkery (Bridgeport), Mookie Collier (Bluefield) and Ethan Payne (Poca). The wide receivers include Drew Hatfield (Mingo Central) and Nick Davisson (Fairmont Senior). The all-decade offensive line includes Zach Frazier (Fairmont Senior), Zach Holt (Mingo Central), Seth Stewart (Point Pleasant), Preston Murray (Oak Glen) and Justin Noble (Robert C. Byrd). Offensive utility personnel include Luke Presley (Tolsia), Connor Neal (Fairmont Senior) and kicker Kaulin Parris (Bluefield).

The head coach of the all-decade team is Fred Simon of Bluefield.

In being selected for the all-decade team, Ours can count himself in the rarified air that is truly the best of the best AA football had to offer in the Mountain State in the decade beginning 2010. In total, 28 players were selected for the honor. Consider the numbers. In 2019, 158 players were selected all-state in total for class AA. In the span of a decade, therefore, that’s as many as 1,580 total all-state selections. Only an astounding 1.7 percent of the roughly 1,580 selections in the decade were named to the all-decade team, rarified air indeed.

As a Golden Tornado, Ours was no stranger to awards and accolades. Brady was named special honorable mention all-state in his sophomore season, first team all-state as a defensive back as a junior and first team all-state as a defensive back as a senior.

Those post-season accolades extended to all-area awards as well. In his sophomore season, Ours was named to the all-area team as a quarterback. In both his junior and senior seasons, Brady earned all-area honors as a defensive back.

Ours made major contributions to the Golden Tornado program in each of his four seasons at Keyser. In the years 2014-2017, Ours’ leadership and tremendous talent in all facets of the game helped lead Keyser to records of 7-4, 9-3, 8-4, and 7-4. In that four year span, the Black and Gold qualified for the playoffs all four years, and won a playoff game in 2015 and 2016, Brady’s sophomore and junior seasons.

At Keyser, Ours literally played every position with the exception of the offensive and defensive lines. On offense, Brady mostly excelled at the quarterback and running back positions. On defense, Ours predominantly excelled as a defensive back. On special teams, he at times punted and kicked as well. Along the way, many special moments and memories were made.

“Throughout my entire career at Keyser, my favorite games were Fort Hill as a sophomore and Nicholas County as a junior. But all four years were memorable in many different ways,” Ours explained.

That Fort Hill game Brady referenced was Keyser’s 48-41 victory over the Sentinels at Greenway Avenue Stadium, a win that snapped Fort Hill’s area record 29-game win streak and would be the only loss in a 62-game stretch for the Sentinels.

The Nicholas County game Ours referenced in his junior season was a 50-12 rout over the Grizzlies in first-round playoff action in Summersville.

Ours put up big numbers in his career on both sides of the ball. In his senior campaign, Brady rushed for 1,249 yards in 132 attempts for an average of 9.5 yards per carry, and also threw for six touchdowns In total, Ours scored 15 touchdowns, made 11 extra points kicking, and two successful two-point conversions for a total of 105 points scored. All in all, Brady had 1,955 all-purpose yards in 11 games, an average of 177.7 per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ours had 76 total tackles and 55 solo tackles, tops on the team. In addition, Brady had five tackles for a loss and four interceptions, averaging 18.5 yards per interception return.

After his storied career at Keyser High School one that included athletic success in other sports and being selected as the Jonah Edward Kelley award winner, Ours continued his academic and athletic careers at Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Brady has played two football seasons already for the Colonials and is in the process of finishing up his sophomore academic year.

With several options to choose from, Ours chose Robert Morris as he felt it presented the best opportunities for him, not just in football, but especially career wise and with respect to his future. It’s a decision Brady feels was a good one and he’s been successful both on the field and in the classroom.

“The college game is great. Going into my third year, I’ve transitioned pretty well and am looking forward to seeing our growth as a team next year,” Ours stated.

Robert Morris competes in the Northeast Athletic Conference alongside teams Central Connecticut, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis. Duquesne, Bryant, Wagner and LIU-Brooklyn.

In Ours’ freshman season of 2018, the Colonials struggled with an overall record of 2-9 and went 0-6 in the conference. Things improved considerably in Brady’s sophomore season of 2019 as Robert Morris finished 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Ours played in four games his freshman season, and in all 12 games in his sophomore year. In his role as a linebacker, in his two-year career thus far Brady has tallied 78 total tackles to include 36 solo and 42 assisted, three and a half tackles for loss for eight yards, one sack for four yards, one forced fumble and one forced fumble recovery. As Ours’ experience grows so too will the statistics.

Ours credits his time spent in the Keyser football program as a major key to his success, citing both quality coaching and an opportunity to have fun along the way. Mostly, however, Brady points both to the support and influence of family, and good decision making on his part as making all of this, to include making the all-decade team, possible.

“My family, all of my family, are my biggest supporters. As far as an influence, you could say my dad influenced me in some ways but I’d like to think I’ve been fairly independent in my decisions and choices on the field,” Ours explained.

Brady’s father, Wes Ours, enjoyed tremendous success in high school locally at Westmar High School in Lonaconing, and then went on to a successful four-year career at West Virginia University where he played a variety of positions. Wes Ours spent time in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, then concluded his football career in the Arena Football League with the Los Angeles Avengers and Philadelphia Soul.

While his father enjoyed a tremendously successful football career, Brady Ours has most certainly made a name for himself and he’s just getting started. After a tremendous four-year career at Keyser High School, one that ranks him among the best to ever play for the Black and Gold, Brady has established himself as a success at Robert Morris University, with the final chapters of his collegiate career still to be written.

While the sky is the limit and the future still unwritten, there’s no denying the success Brady Ours has enjoyed, particularly in his storied career at Keyser High School. We all recognized it, but now we know his great play as a Golden Tornado ranks him not just among the best in Keyser history, but now as among the best of the best in all of West Virginia class AA football in the decade he played. It’s a great story, and one that’s not finished yet.



