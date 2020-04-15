KEYSER - Aging & Family Services has announced that they will still be hosting the ninth annual Conquer the Dam 5K, but the fund raiser will take a very different form due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All proceeds from this event go towards our Meals on Wheels program, designed to bring hot nutritious meals to the home-bound elderly and to help prevent unnecessary and early institutionalization. Not only do they receive a delicious meal, they get a visit from a friendly worker who is there to check on their wellbeing.

There have even been a few instances where Meals on Wheels drivers have found that the client had fallen and they were able to call 911 and wait with them until help arrived. This program is much more than just a meal delivery service.

Meals on Wheels is considered an essential service, so this fundraiser is still critical to our operation. But, due to the recent social restrictions with COVID-19, organizers have had to make some changes to this year’s 5K.

For this year, it is now titled Conquer the Dam Coronavirus Virtual 5K. The race is always held at the beautiful Jennings Randolph Lake. This year, however, participants can run their 5K at a location of their choice between now and May 10 so everyone can practice social distancing.

Participants will record their time, take a photo of the scenery from where they ran, and email the info to smallery@wvaging.com.

Participants can register by May 1 online or by mail and receive a commemorative t-shirt. Registration cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The meal recipients appreciate everyone’s support, especially at a time like this when family members cannot visit them as often. This event is something that is enjoyed by many people in the community and we are hoping it can still be a great family experience even though we cannot all run the race together.



