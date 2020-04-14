The Ravenswood City Council met at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 via Facebook Live.

During the meeting, Mayor Josh Miller stressed the importance of keeping the city workers protected during this time of COVID-19.

Miller requests all citizens place trash in trash bags and to not sit anything out that could be in a bag. With the postponement of the Spring Clean-Up and the temporary shut down of the recycling program, Miller said it makes it easier and safer for the city employees to have all trash in bags.

Another issue that Miller addressed is the city sewer.

“Please do not flush wet wipes, Clorox wipes, rags or anything like that down the toilets,” Miller said. “We’ve had some major sewer issues here the past few days that have caused some major problems.”

Miller said he knows this type of thing should be obvious; however, he said he knows accidents happen. He encourages everyone to be mindful of these things to prevent further issues with the sewer.

Miller said the city will continue to operate as directed by the Governor until April 30, at which time changes will be made if necessary. Additional actions recently taken to encourage social distancing include shutting down the basketball and tennis courts, as well as taking down swing sets, and marking off shelters. According to Miller, walking is encouraged in order to get out and get fresh air.

In other business:

• Council approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

• An invoice submitted by Dunn Engineering for the city’s water infrastructure project was approved to be paid by the Council in the amount of $39,918.75. Miller also reported that a lot of progress has been made in the preliminary design phase of the project.

• Miller requested the Council to review an amendment ordinance regarding the creation of the Board of Culture and History, which will be a piece of BOPARC. The board is being organized due to the Jackson County Historical Society signing over the contents of the museum and Sayre Log Cabin at the Riverfront Park, as well as money that was put aside for maintenance of these items. Council approved the information as the first reading of the ordinance and will review it further at the next City Council meeting. Miller said he was “pretty excited” because they have some good ideas for the museum.

• Council approved the submission of the grant appliction for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant for upgrades to North Park. If the grant is approved, the monies would be applied toward upgrades at the tennis courts, renovations to the pool and upgrades to the entrances, as well as making the pool ADA compliant. Additional upgrades and extensions would be made to ADA restrooms at both Wright Field and the Little League fields. Miller said getting this grant would be a huge deal for BOPARC and the City of Ravenswood.

• Miller advised the Council he had spoken with John Isner of the Mid Ohio Valley Regional Council who informed him that the loan process through the Bureau of Public Health has been completed and they are just waiting for the Infrastructure Council to meet to give their blessing. Miller said he hopes it will be approved soon for the full amount at three percent interest. He emphasized there is nothing more that the city needs to do on their end at this time.

The next meeting of the Ravenswood City Council will again be hosted via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.