LUKE - Verso Corporation has responded to a request from County United Way with a gift of $10,000 in 2020 to address needs in the region served by the organization.

County United Way executive director Juli McCoy shared that “this response came at the best possible time, as we look at how we can be a resource to the organizations in our community, we are now $10,000 closer.”

Verso, known locally as the Luke Mill, was closed in 2019, vacating over 1,000 jobs in the region. The ripple effect of that included lost donations to United Way, and many of its partner organizations which had been supported by the employees and the corporation for decades.

The unexpected departure created a significant loss in available dollars for United Way to invest in programs and services that focus on improving lives through education, health and financial stability. This also created a substantial increase in need across the County United Way footprint.

“Verso shares in the spirt and mission of the United Way and hopes our donation will assist members of the extended Luke community during this unprecedented time of need. These are challenging times for us all, which is why local efforts are so important. We greatly appreciate our partnership with the United Way, and are proud to stand together to support our communities,” said Kenny Sawyer, Verso senior vice president, Human Resources and Communications

