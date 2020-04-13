Two occurrences Friday, one Sunday; police looking for information

Police in Hopewell are looking for help after investigating three separate reports of gunshots over the holiday weekend, according to a release sent on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to two different reports on Friday, April 10. The first occurred at approximately 9:46 p.m., when officers responded tot he area of Saint Charles Street and Terrace Avenue after multiple calls for shots fired. There were no injuries, and no evidence was found.

The second incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m., as officers responded to the 3200 block of Portsmouth Street in in reference to shots fired.

"The caller reported hearing two shots and then a vehicle speed off at a high rate of speed. Another resident reported seeing a red colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed," the release said.

While on-scene, those officers heard shots coming from nearby, and callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of River Road and Queen Ann Drive. No clues were found at this location either.

The third incident happened on Sunday night, at approximately 10:56 p.m. Officers responded to the area of High Avenue and Poplar Street for multiple calls of shots fired.

"Callers reported hearing three shots and reported seeing a red Nissan in the area occupied by three males," the release said. Three nine-millimeter shell casings were found 2700 block of Bassett Avenue, though there were no reported injuries or damage.

"We are investigating all the incidents and ask for the citizens help; if you were in the area over the weekend contact the police department or use the P3 Tips App to report information anonymous," said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit, in the statement.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. For those with information that would like to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tipsmobile app.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JeffMilby.