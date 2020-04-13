KEYSER - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital now has a COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

This temporary site will permit the hospital to meet the urgent needs of the community, while allowing the emergency department to continue to serve those who require immediate medical attention and treatment.

The drive-through testing site is located at the Seneca Lane Modular Building parking lot, across the street from the main hospital. Only symptomatic patients (those experiencing fever, cough, chills, or shortness of breath) with a valid order from a licensed practitioner will be tested.

Patients will be scheduled appointment times, by their practitioner, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pediatric patients, aged 5 and above, are able to receive testing at this site.

Following their appointment at the drive-through testing, patients are encouraged to follow the recommendations of their practitioner until they receive their results. If no instruction was given before testing, patients are recommended to return to their home and self-quarantine until their results are available and/or contact the ordering practitioner for further instruction.

Orders for testing other than COVID-19 also cannot be performed at this site.