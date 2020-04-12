CHESTERFIELD — The previously announced Chesterfield County School Board business meeting at 6 p.m. April 14 will not take place in the county government’s Public Meeting Room, as originally scheduled.

The April 14 School Board in-person business meeting has been changed to an electronic meeting, where School Board members are not assembled in one location to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The April 14 School Board business meeting will take place electronically in accordance with Continuity of County Government Ordinance adopted by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on March 25 and the adoption of the Resolution of the School Board confirming the County ordinance that will take place during the business meeting. The April 14 business meeting agenda starts at 6:30 p.m.

The change will ensure the continuity of School Board operations, and allow for public input while encouraging residents to continue to stay at home and practice social distancing, as ordered by the Governor and state health officials.

Citizens can access the electronic meeting in the same manner as regular in-person board meetings, (live stream) http://chesterfieldschoolsva.swagit.com/live/ and (broadcast) Comcast Channel 28 and Verizon Channel 98.

Citizens wishing to comment on agenda and non-agenda Items must submit their comments using the online form found at https://tinyurl.com/CCPSComment. Citizens may submit their online comments in advance of the School Board meeting until 2 p.m. on April 14. All electronic comments will be distributed to School Board members prior to the beginning of the meeting.

A general synopsis of the comments submitted via the online form will be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

Prior to the adjournment of the business meeting, the School Board will adjourn into closed session in accordance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for the discussion and consideration of employee matters. After exiting the closed session, the School Board will enter into Open Session for the purposes of certifying the closed session, voting on matters discussed in closed session, and adjourning the business meeting. There will be no discussion of other public matters after the Board adjourns into closed session.