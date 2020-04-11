PRINCE GEORGE — Police said the man killed Wednesday night in an all-terrain vehicle accident was not wearing any protective headgear when the crash occurred.

A department spokeswoman said late Friday that James Steward Blanding, 41, appeared to have lost control of his ATV while riding on Lawyers Road around 6:30 p.m. The ATV veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Blanding was not wearing a helmet, the spokeswoman said.

He was taken via Medflight helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died shortly upon arrival.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.