KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed it now has a fourth positive test result for COVID-19.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

A.Jay Root, health department administrator, told the News Tribune late Friday afternoon that the fourth positive result had been reported.

Earlier in the day, Root had announced that a total of 130 people in Mineral County had been tested for the novel coronavirus, and the three positives at that time were considered recovered from the disease.

With the confirmation of the fourth positive Friday, employees at the health department were notifying all those who had had close contact with the patient.

According to a release from the health department, close contacts “include those who live in the same house, caregivers, being within six feet for more than 10 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions.

“All other contact is considered low risk.”

Root is still optimistic that county residents are cooperating to keep the virus from spreading so quickly.

“The social distancing really seems to be working,” health department administrator A.Jay Root told the News Tribune Friday.

“We continue to urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and the health department,” he said.

No information was released on the positives in the county, except that two of the first ones were employed in Allegany County, Maryland, and the Allegany County Health Department was working with Mineral County to investigate anyone who may have had direct contact with the patients.

Root also told the News Tribune that as of Wednesday, April 8, drive-thru testing is available at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, where the majority of testing is performed for Mineral County.

“You still need a physician’s order to get the test done,” he said.

According to the CDC, the most effective means to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus are:

‒ Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

‒ Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

‒ Avoiding exposure to others who are sick.

‒ Staying home when you are ill.

‒ Continue to practice social distancing

If symptoms develop (dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.

For more information on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), please visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com