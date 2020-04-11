It would seem that never before in history has modern technology been more important to our way of life.

It would seem that never before in history has modern technology been more important to our way of life.

Thanks to the Internet and programs like Zoom and FaceTime, Google Chat and Hangouts, many of us are able to work from home, although in this area we are definitely at a disadvantage caused by internet service that is often slow, spotty and unreliable.

Students are trying to do their school work online and are faced with the same problems.

Despite all that, however, the internet - specifically social media - has been a help to many of us who have found ourselves staying at home and practicing “social distancing.”

I have said before I enjoy scrolling through Facebook, seeing what everyone “has on their minds.” I do my best to ignore the negative nancies and keyboard warriors who waste so much of their time (and mine) picking every thing and every one apart.

On my personal Facebook page, I try to stay positive, uplifting and a little bit silly … we have enough negativity out there.

Now that (I think) I have mastered Facebook (ha ha), I am even venturing back into Twitter and into Instagram. I have had a Twitter account for awhile but haven’t posted in a long time, and I know very little about Instagram so I apologize in advance if I do or say anything stupid!

Incidentally, these are all personal accounts and my opinions do not necessarily reflect the News Tribune’s “official” stance on anything. We have a NT Facebook page and that’s where the real news goes!

One thing I have particularly enjoyed on Facebook since coronavirus hit our homeland is all the folks who have used social media to reach out to everyone with a positive or funny message, all the online concerts, messages, and short videos by those stars who are finding themselves self-quarantined at home just like us little guys, and all the very creative songs and poems shared by folks who aren’t necessarily famous, but just wanted to share some cheer.

I have watched many of them and laughed, then shared with my family and friends in hopes that they, too, will find a moment of humor in these crazy times.

I fully believe humor - and prayer - will be what gets us through this trying time.

Another thing I have enjoyed lately is the various live and/or recorded messages from various pastors in the area who have gone online thanks to the Governor’s directive banning any groups larger than five.

I was brought up believing the church is not a building, it is the people and their personal relationships with our Creator, and that philosophy has certainly been proven by these times we currently find ourselves in.

I won’t mention which pastors or churches I have watched so I don’t leave anyone out, but I will say over the past two Sundays I had the privilege of listening to someone I have known since I was in high school and I didn’t even know he was such a great speaker on faith and believing, and another friend whom I’ve always respected as a local pastor and have always enjoyed hearing her uplifting messages.

I think this online sharing of messages and in many cases entire church services is one of the few wonderful things that have come out of this pandemic mess, and I sincerely hope it continues long after we are all released back out into the real world.

There will no doubt be a lot of choices this Sunday as we celebrate the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection, and I encourage you to check them out.







Liz Beavers is an award-winning writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info.



