KEYSER - The Mineral County Commissioners will be moving their meeting to the courtroom Tuesday, April 14, so that the officials and anyone attending the meeting can observe social distancing.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

According to county clerk Lauren Ellifritz, the officials felt the courtroom would be a more appropriate venue since the commission room on the ground floor of the courthouse is so small.

Among the items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is an update on what the county has been doing to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For over two weeks now the courthouse has been closed to walk-ins from the public, with those needing to take care of county business being asked to make an appointment.

Other items on the agenda include an update on the West Virginia primary election, which was moved from May 12 to June 9 by the Secretary of State.

The officials are also scheduled to discuss the Center Street parking lot owned by the county, a request for storage by the sheriff’s office and new computers for the prosecutor’s office, and an update on proposed plans for the Judicial Annex, among other topics.

Luke McKenzie, director of the Mineral County Office of Emergency Management, has an appointment at 11 a.m. to discuss the 911 center’s budget.

The meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.



