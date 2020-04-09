KEYSER - For members of Janes United Methodist Church in Keyser, it just wouldn't have been Palm Sunday without waving a palm frond.

For the News Tribune

The palms had already been ordered, and arrived in time for Palm Sunday service; however, with the Stay at Home order given by Governor Justice and the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there would be no palm waving in worship service at Janes Church.

But that didn’t stop Kim Rolls, lay leader at Janes, and her sister, Karen (Bea) Rolls, from distributing palms on Palm Sunday morning.

The Rolls sisters set up a station beside the church at the corner of Church and Piedmont streets to supply a palm frond to anyone who wished to receive one.

In addition to giving palm fronds, they were also receiving non-perishable food to support the Faith in Action Food Pantry. Supporting the food pantry has been a long-time mission of Janes Church. Like many other churches in the Keyser area, Janes’ congregation realized that these difficult days can be hard on families, especially with children home from school. But with worship services being suspended for the time being, collecting donations has been difficult. With a bit of creative missional thinking, however, the Food Pantry remains a part of Janes UMC missional outreach.



