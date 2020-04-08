Amounts vary depending upon participation in housing and dining plans; money will offset existing account balances, and the leftover goes into a refund check

PRINCE GEORGE — Richard Bland College has begun issuing rebates to students covering lost days for housing and dining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 1, RBC began processing $1,000 rebates to the accounts of students who lived in one of the college’s dormitories and participated in a dining plan. Rebates of $300 were applied to students who took part in the dining plan and lived on campus but had received a housing waiver.

Commuter students on the dining plan received $200 rebates.

According to RBC chief business officer Paul S. Edwards, the rebates were applied to the students’ accounts and applied to any existing balances. Money left over after that offset was mailed to the students as a refund check.

RBC is notifying students by email when the rebate checks are processed, so the college had encouraged students to make sure their permanent address online was correct.

Anyone who has questions about the process is asked to call (804) 862-6100 or email covid19info@rbc.edu.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as these rebates have been calculated and finalized,” Edwards wrote in an open letter to students on the RBC website. He added the school will look forward to welcoming you back to campus when it is safe.“

