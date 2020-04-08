As I was checking out of Walmart, there was a young family in front of me. I told them what a beautiful family they were.

To the Editor:

As I was checking out of Walmart, there was a young family in front of me. I told them what a beautiful family they were.

The young lady, after they checked out, asked if they could pay for my order. I told her, “No. Thank you, but I’m fine.”

She kept insisting, “Please let us do this.”

I gave in. They left.

I couldn’t keep back the tears.

When I got outside, another young man asked if I was ok.

I told him what happened and he wanted to help pay for more supplies. I told him, “No thank you. I’m fine.”

A friend saw me too, and I shared with her.

So this act touched more lives, including their children and the checkout lady.

I never got your name, but thanks again and God bless you!

Even in this crisis, God is present.

Toni Shillingburg

Keyser