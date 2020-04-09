Everyone has panicked over the Coronavirus. You turn on the TV and you will hear doomsday has arrived. You look online and it appears it's the end of the world.

To the Editor:

Everyone has panicked over the Coronavirus. You turn on the TV and you will hear doomsday has arrived. You look online and it appears it’s the end of the world.

We’ve heard all this before. From SARS, to the Swine Flu, to Ebola, to the Bird Flu, and now Covid-19. The media frenzy grows larger and larger.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing growing larger. The other is government, as it has capitalized on this opportunity to pass a $6 trillion dollar stimulus bill. A bill that was rushed thru Congress and delivered to President Trump who was anxiously awaiting and eager to sign.

This is the same Donald Trump who while running for president hammered George W. Bush and Barack Obama for passing huge spending bills. Now that he’s president, he’s singing a different tune as reckless spending is now cool.

What’s in this stimulus? $300 million for illegal aliens. $25 million sent to the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. $75 million for PBS and NPR. $100 million rocketed to NASA. $10 billion mailed to the Postal Service.

Also included in the stimulus is a $1,200 check for every U. S. resident. This has many folks excited and thinking the government is giving them free money. It’s laughable and scary at the same time realizing some people believe the government has a stash of money to hand out at any given time.

Alexis de Tocqueville said, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” These are sad times indeed. Who knows what else is in the 800 plus page coronavirus bill? Furiously passing the bill thru the Senate, Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to take Nancy Pelosi’s advice as they had to pass the bill so the people could find out what is in it. Revealing to the world what we should have known all along, the Republicans and Democrats are one in the same.

The deceitful deeds of the government have hijacked the situation we are facing. Instead of focusing on the virus, the government has used this time to raise the swamp. Shutting down the country, putting people out of work, and killing businesses across the nation under the guise of protecting us. This has all led to what I call the great Corona scam of 2020. The government has no shame.

We are $23 trillion in debt. Politicians are stating we need to flatten the curve, yet none are willing to do it. They are however willing to continue spending money we don’t have. Thomas Jefferson said, “And to preserve our independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt.” Yet here we are as the government continues to spend us into oblivion.

Now we keep hearing the politicians say the government must do something, and only the government can save us. They believe if the government spends more than it did last time, if the people give up just a little more liberty, we can fix this. President Reagan said, “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.”

The problem won’t go away as long as the same politicians that created the problem remain in office. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It’s insanity.

Kenny Kimble

New Creek



