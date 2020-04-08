NEWPORT NEWS — Episcopal churches across Southern Virginia will join in ringing their bells at noon each Thursday to show support and thanks for the work of health care workers and first responders during the COVID-19 health crisis.

During this crisis, health professionals and first responders in our communities are working unceasingly, placing themselves at personal risk to provide needed health care and comfort in this time of crisis. Often they find themselves providing care without the benefit of needed supplies for themselves and those they are caring for – yet still they continue their work. In cities across the country communities have tried to show their support and thanks for the efforts of these heroes from their homes.

Churches in the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia will join this effort to let our health care workers and first responders know that their care and commitment to others is appreciated beyond what words can express. Churches have rung bells in time of sorrow and in times of joy – now they will be rung to let health care workers and first responders know that we are praying for them and appreciate their efforts to care for our communities. Churches will ring their bells for three minutes each Thursday at noon until this crisis subsides. Churches will ensure that bell ringing will only be done safely, honoring the guidelines established by the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

In addition, the Diocese encourages all people in Southern Virginia to use the hashtag #SoVaGrateful to post your prayers, thoughts and thanksgivings on Facebook and Instagram. The hope is that health care workers and first responders will be uplifted by community posts and find comfort in knowing that their service and commitment is valued.