CHESTERFIELD — The format for the April 14 School Board business meeting has been modified to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. The changes are designed to accommodate public input while encouraging residents to continue to stay at home and practice social distancing, as ordered by the Governor and state health officials.

The following rules for the meeting are subject to change at any time pending recommendations by health officials who are continually monitoring the situation.

Access to the Public Meeting Room will be extremely limited.

No more than eight citizens will be allowed into the Public Meeting Room at any time, including to speak in-person during Public Comment for Agenda Items. Citizens will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis and will be spaced appropriately in the room.Upon arrival, citizens will be directed to multiple staging areas supervised by Sheriff’s Department deputies and then escorted to the Public Meeting Room at the appropriate time. Staging areas will consist of no more than eight participants.Citizens are encouraged to use an online form to submit their comments instead of coming to speak in person: https://tinyurl.com/CCPSComment.Citizens will be able to submit comments for both Agenda Items and Non-Agenda Items.Speakers who have signed up ahead of time to speak will be contacted and encouraged to use the online form, instead of attending.Any group wishing to come speak should select a single representative to speak on the group’s behalf or consider using the online form.Citizens wishing to comment on Non-Agenda Items must submit their comments online only. There will be no spoken in-person comments for Non-Agenda items.Citizens may submit online comments in advance of the School Board meeting until 2 p.m. on April 14. All electronic comments will be distributed to School Board members prior to the beginning of the meeting.A general synopsis of the comments submitted via the online form will be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.The lectern and microphone inside the Public Meeting Room will be cleaned after each speaker, and speakers are instructed not to touch the lectern or the mic at any time.

School Board meetings are shown live on Comcast Channel 98, Verizon Channel 28, and live streamed on chesterfieldschoolsva.swagit.com/live/. The live stream feed also will be shared on the school division’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chesterfieldschools.