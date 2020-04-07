CHARLESTON – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Representative David McKinley (WV-01), and Governor Jim Justice have announced $1,576,520 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the city of Piedmont to construct a new water line to address an emergency water loss supply due to the closure of a local water treatment plant.

“Piedmont and the surrounding region have been devastated by the loss of the Verso Mill. This funding is a small measure to help alleviate some of the stress caused by this loss. The city of Piedmont has gone without clean water for too long and every West Virginian deserves to have access to clean water. I am grateful that the EDA is helping fund the construction of this new water line. Most of all, I am thankful to all the local leaders who fought so hard for this project. I look forward to seeing the new facility providing the citizens of Piedmont with clean water and will continue to fight for federal funding that strengthens our economy and supports our citizens,” said Senator Manchin.

“This is truly great news for our state, especially for our residents in Piedmont and Mineral County. As Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works‘ (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure that oversees EDA, I am very pleased to have secured this crucial investment that builds off of my initial efforts with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) from this past October. In addition to saving jobs and supporting local business, this funding will provide critical water infrastructure to the Piedmont community and secure access to clean water for countless West Virginians. Maintaining this water supply has been essential as I worked closely with EDA, USACE, and the local community, and I could not be more thrilled that the Piedmont community will now have this confirmation. I will continue to fight for the needs of West Virginians through my work with EPW and EDA, and make sure that the infrastructure of our state remains a priority,” said Senator Capito.

“This is an efficient and cost-effective solution for ensuring that supply of water to the residents and businesses of Piedmont is not disrupted. Project leaders, representing the Piedmont Town Council, the Regional Planning commission and the project engineers have worked diligently to prevent a true emergency from developing,” said Representative McKinley.

“We’re extremely grateful that federal EDA funds are being made available to make sure that the citizens and businesses in Piedmont, and the surrounding area in Mineral County, will have still have access to potable water,” Governor Jim Justice said. “This is going to preserve jobs and allow families to remain in their existing homes with reliable water service.”