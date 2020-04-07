Defense Department issues requirement that all on post should observe social distancing or wear cloth face-covering

FORT LEE — The post is operating at reduced staff levels because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for those essential personnel required to physically report to work, the message is clear: maintain it or mask it.

On Sunday, the Defense Department issued a requirement that all military and civilian personnel at Fort Lee and all other military installations must wear face cloths if the social-distance standard of six feet cannot be maintained in pubic areas or offices. DoD said the policy is effective “immediately.”

The order also covers defense contractors, mail- and general-delivery services, family members, and anyone doing business on installation property. It does not apply to on-post housing.

Fort Lee said the only time face-coverings may be lowered in public will be at security checkpoints.

“We hope this helps ease some of the all-consuming worry we are all experiencing during this uncertain time,” the post wrote on its social media.

Fort Lee has been on public-access lockdown since March 27, three days after a National Guardsman assigned to the post’s Army Logistics University was confirmed with coroavirus. The day after the tighter restrictions were ordered, a worker at the post’s dental clinic also was diagnosed as virus-positive.

Signs at all of the gates onto Fort Lee flash messages that the post is open to “authorized personnel only.” Fort Lee also has restricted transportation services to eight taxi companies and banned all ride-share services, including Uber and Lyft, from post for the duration of the crisis.

