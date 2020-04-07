DINWIDDIE — In an effort to accommodate Internet needs of Dinwiddie County citizens during this public health emergency, the Department of Information Technology has expanded guest WiFi service at key public facilities. Beginning immediately, citizens may access the County’s guest WiFi in parking lots of the following facilities:

Dinwiddie County Government Center (all lots)Eastside Community Enhancement Center (signal strongest in parking spaces closest to the building – the County is currently making investments in equipment that will strengthen the WiFi signal to all areas of the parking lot)McKenney Gym (front lot)Robert & Betty Ragsdale Community Center (front lot)

Please note the following:

This expanded WiFi is NOT intended to encourage carpooling. Citizens are advised to ONLY transport individuals residing in the same household.Patrons are encouraged to continue to follow social distancing guidelines when visiting these sites.Patrons MUST remain inside their vehicles at all times.Facilities remain closed to the public.No public restrooms are available.The speed of guest WiFi is affected by the number of users at any given time. Please be considerate of your neighbors by limiting each WiFi session to one hour.Patrons are using the County’s guest WiFi of their own volition. Dinwiddie County is not responsible for personal devices and cannot provide technical assistance.County WiFi expansion sites are under video surveillance and will be subject to periodic patrols by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.