CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 345.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 345.

As of April 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and three deaths.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ohio and Preston counties Monday.

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information.



