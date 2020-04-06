KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received confirmation on a third case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mineral County.

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received confirmation on a third case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mineral County. The resident is employed in Allegany County, MD and a joint investigation with the Alleghany County Health Department is ongoing.

Both departments are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends, and health care professionals.

The health department would urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and the health department.

According to the CDC, the most effective means to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus are:

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding exposure to others who are sick.

• Staying home when you are ill.

• Continue to practice social distancing

If symptoms develop (dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.

For more information on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), please visit our website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com. BE SAFE…from a distance.