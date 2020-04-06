University of Washington experts credit the continued practice of social distancing as a major reason for the downward trajectory

New data projections from the University of Washington on the coronavirus outbreak show Virginia as one of four states whose peaks should come much earlier that expected — in the commonwealth’s case, a whole month earlier.

And researchers say that social distancing is playing a major role in those downward forecasts.

New figures released overnight by UW’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation now predict that Virginia cases should top off around April 20, a full month ahead of expectations. The IHME also has reduced the number of state deaths from the virus, expecting April 22 to see a peak of 59 deaths reported in a single day.

By June 1, UHME estimated Virginia’s daily death toll to be at one.

IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray credited much of the downward trajectory in Virginia to the practice of social distancing. Gov. Ralph S. Northam issued a stay-at-home order March 30, limiting travel outside of one’s residence to trips for essential supplies and services.

IHME | COVID-19 Projections

Explore hospital bed use, need for intensive care beds, and ventilator use due to COVID-19 based on projected deaths for all 50 US states and District of Columbia

"Our estimates assume statewide social distancing measures are continuing in states where they have already been enacted, and for those states without such measures in place, it is assumed they will be will be in place within seven days," Murray said in a statement. "If social distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the US will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater, and the economic costs will continue to grow."

IHME projects Virginia’s virus death total to be at slightly more than 1,400 by June 5, but likely will level off then and stay that way through at least August.

The latest figures released by the Virginia Department of Health put the number of confirmed cases statewide at 2,878, with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.

Locally, the Crater Health District, which covers most of the Tri-City area, reports 51 confirmed cases, with almost 75% of them in three localities —Prince George County [18 cases] and the cities of Hopewell and Petersburg [10 each]. One death has been reported, but CHD did not specify in which locality the patient resided.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi