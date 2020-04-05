County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Crater Health District; administrator praises how citizens have come together to curb spread

PRINCE GEORGE — Despite having the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in its health district, Prince George’s county administrator said he and the Board of Supervisors “are extremely proud” of how county residents have acted in the face of the outbreak.

“This is an unprecedented situation and from what the [Board of Supervisors] is able to observe, the Prince George County community has come together to follow state, federal and local guidelines to protect themselves and others from the virus,” Percy Ashcraft said in a message Sunday afternoon. “Despite all the discomfort away from normal living that many have experienced, the focus on keeping people apart and ultimately safe has been the top priority.”

As of Sunday morning, Prince George reported 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health. At least two of those cases involved personnel at Fort Lee, which is wholly located in the county.

That number is tops in the Crater Health District, an eight-community district that stretches from Petersburg southward to the Virginia-North Carolina state line. According to the statistics, Hopewell and Petersburg have reported 10 cases each.

Greensville and Sussex counties are next with four cases each. Surry County has three, and the city of Emporia two.

Dinwiddie is the only locality within the CHD that has not reported a confirmed case; however, since test results are an ongoing process, that does not mean the county is immune.

The CHD has reported one death in the district related to the virus, but health officials have not disclosed where that patient lived, citing privacy concerns.

State Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey, D-Richmond, has requested an advisory opinion from state Attorney General Mark R. Herring on behalf of The Progress-Index as to whether or not the home locality of a patient who dies from virus complications can be released to the general public.

Ashcraft said in his message that he understands residents’ frustrations with not being told exactly where the cases are pinpointed, but he added that is the law.

“County government officials can only release information that is allowed and accepted by the Virginia Department of Health,” he said. “Any person in a medical situation has a right to complete privacy. This is no different. Information is not being released where people live or what contact they have had with other individuals.”

Ashcraft stressed the importance of social distancing, especially in the next couple of weeks when health officials have predicted the outbreak is expected to intensify. He called on residents to “maintain that commitment” to staying six feet apart and to also consider wear safety face masks when out in public.

County offices will be closed to the public for at least the next week. But parks and recreation areas remain open, as long as social distancing requirements are met.

More than 300 county residents have applied for state unemployment benefits since Gov. Ralph S. Northam issued stay-at-home orders and ordered all non-essential businesses to close if they could not maintain the 10-person maximum capacity.

Ashcraft praised the county’s faith community for continuing to innovatively serve its church members, even though the buildings themselves are closed. With this being Holy Week on the Christian calendar — Easter is April 12 — he said he knows that has been an extra concern.

“Our churches are the fiber of our being in our community,” he noted, adding that pastors are reaching out “ to help every sector of the community that shows a critical need.”

The Board of Supervisors has a budget work session set for April 9, and two regularly scheduled meetings April 14 and April 28. The county has established guidelines for those meetings, stating that a quorum of the board must be physically present and observing six-foot distances from each other, while two members may be allowed to participate electronically.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi