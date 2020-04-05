All across America, schools are closed while students continue their education from home. This isn’t the first time that we’ve been forced to take such measures – during the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic schools were similarly closed to impede the spread of the virus. Disease isn’t the only crisis responsible for wide scale closures either; during the Civil War education primarily took place within the home.

Education has always been a concern in our history. Puritan settlers were especially strong proponents for religious reasons. After all, to read the Bible, one must first know how to read! In 1642 settlers in Massachusetts passed a law requiring parents to teach their children to read and write. It was the first legislation of its kind in America. Five years later another law was passed mandating any settlement with more than fifty households appoint someone to teach all of the children to read and write.

These laws were the very first steps on the difficult journey to our modern public education system. Throughout the colonial era and the 18th century, formal education was typically accessible only to the elite. Education for the general populace was left to individual families, communities, and oftentimes the church. Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison both attempted to create a government funded education system, but Americans were resistant to the idea and their efforts failed.

It wasn’t until the 1840s that a structured public education system started to emerge when Horace Mann successfully lobbied for the creation of a state board of education in Massachusetts. He introduced the concepts of standardized curricula and age-based grade levels. By the 1860’s, Mann’s reforms were spreading and many schools were being founded on his model. However, it was not compulsory for children to attend (compulsory attendance wasn’t required in Virginia until 1908!), and it’s estimated that only half of school-age children at this time actually went to school. Many continued to be educated at home using introductory reading texts such as those pictured here from the collection at Pamplin Historical Park.

Educational progress hit a pause with the outbreak of the Civil War, in Southern states especially. Schools emptied as teachers and students flocked to enlist, money for education was rerouted to supporting war efforts, and the Union blockade inhibited the import of teaching materials and texts which were primarily printed in the North. Once again much of the responsibility of educating fell to mothers and the household realm. It was a tough job but somebody had to do it.

As in the past, Pamplin applauds and supports the legacy of teachers, tutors, and parents in their dedication to raising the next generation. For more educational content, check out https://www.facebook.com/pamplinhistoricalpark/ for additional videos and articles.