Sussex distillery offers ethanol at cost to local drug store for compounding into hand cleaner for first responders

Dave Reavis of Three Brothers’ Distillery in Sussex County operates two stills, which he uses to make gin and whiskey for sale and distribution in the tasting rooms of his business.

Of late, though, one of those stills has been producing alcohol of a different variety -- high-proof ethanol, for use in making hand sanitizer.

The distillery is selling the ethanol at-cost to Walnut Hill Pharmacy in Petersburg. Pharmacists there compound, bottle and label it, according to FDA and World Health Organization guidelines, producing hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer is donated, free of charge, to those on the front lines -- fire, police and EMS officials in Petersburg and Prince George, who continue to do their jobs and fulfill their duty amid the dangerous conditions presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jarrett Rockwell, pharmacist and owner of Walnut Hill Pharmacy, said that making the hand sanitizer and donating to first responders was "the right thing to do."

"We’re trying to support the community that supports us," Rockwell said, later adding, "The first responders are out there every day, and we wanted to help them out as best we could."

All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe now.

In addition to the donations, the sanitizer is available for purchase by the general public at Three Brothers’, for $4 per bottle. As resources become more available, Rockwell said that more sanitizer will be made available for sale to the general public, though that will only happen after first responders’ needs have been fulfilled.

"We want to protect the people that protect us first," Rockewell said.

The idea behind the effort was to "void the gap," in the words of Rockwell, that had been created by increase in demand following panic over the coronavirus pandemic. Sales of hand sanitizer in late February spiked as much as 313%, according to a CNBC report. That spike left many without access to hand sanitizer, including local first responders.

The plan is only temporary, though, to help while the need is present.

Ethanol "is not cheap," according to Reavis, especially compared to isoproyl alcohol that is typically used in name-brand, comercially-made varieties of hand sanitizer like Purell or Germ-X.

"Until such time that (hand sanitizer supply recovers), we will do what we can," Reavis said.

Reavis understands firsthand the effects of the pandemic. Three Brother’s is still finding its feet after opening in 2013.

"My business was challenging already, and this has made it significantly more challenging," he said.

Reavis says that 80% of the expected revenue generated by the tasting room at Three Brothers’ has been lost, and he suspected a further drop in sales given the stay-at-home order given by Gov. Ralph S. Northam last week.

Even with the hardship his business faces, Reavis is happy to be a part of the effort to help the local community, in these strange times.

"I think it’s awesome, and I’m glad Jarrett is able to make that happen," Reavis said.

The effort has not been limited to just Reavis and Rockewell, though. Otto Wachsmann, pharmacist and owner of Stony Creek Pharmacy, brought the idea to Reavis, and is participating. Rockwell also reported that another local business had donated supplies to package the hand sanitizer for distribution.

"We’re just trying to come together as a business community and help everyone," he said.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JeffMilby.