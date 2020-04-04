Chesterfield facility says so far, no resident has come down with the virus; worker has not been there since March 22

CHESTERFIELD — Officials at Lucy Corr Assisted Living Facility say one of their employees has been confirmed with coronavirus, but so far, none of its residents has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on the Lucy Corr website, officials said the unidentified worker was officially diagnosed with the virus March 31, but has not been onsite or had any contact with a resident since March 22. No other information was released about the affected employee, who officials said is a nursing associate.

“Once notified of the positive test results, Lucy Corr leadership notified all Assisted Living residents, their family members, and staff members,” officials said in the statement. “The affected staff member is getting better daily, is self-isolating at home, and expects to make a full recovery.”

The statement did not say if any active testing was being done on any of the residents, but they are being screened daily for signs or symptoms of the virus.

“There are still no Lucy Corr residents that have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

“We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and will continue to enforce visitor restrictions and multiple other safety precautions and have done so since the very early days of this situation to limit exposure to residents, team members, and the community at large,” it continued. Staff members are being screened as they report for duty each day.

Lucy Corr, located at the northern edge of the county government complex, began restricting visitors March 13. Four days later, the facility tightened those restrictions to allow visits deemed absolutely necessary, such as loved ones in hospice care. Even then, the visitors are required to follow social distancing protocols and limit movement within the building to entry and exit.

Nursing homes and other places where elderly people live are considered higher risk for a more severe spread of the virus. One facility in Henrico County has reported 17 resident deaths since the virus swept through the building in early March.

