PIEDMONT - The ongoing discussion of Piedmont having a water supply in the community was continued at the recent town council meeting, with Greg Harvey, water commissioner, leading the conversation.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

He said that he has been in communication with Verso Paper Mill and there is a high priority situation of having about 104 days left, and, “They are going to shut the water off.”

Harvey said that Piedmont is at the point of getting the town’s attorneys involved, because he would not have the authority to sign a binding agreement with Verso on anything.

He also mentioned that he understands Verso has a verbal agreement with RK&K Engineering concerning a pump system to pump water right out of the river.

According to Harvey, something that is being investigated is if Piedmont would need a permit “to pump out of the river.”

He said that in the plans is a conference call “with the whole project team,” where short-term and long-term possibilities will be the items of discussion.

Saying that the state “appears to have the preference to go with Westernport water,” Harvey added, “The state made it very clear that the $1.9 million funding is for the Westernport water project only.”

He said that if Piedmont does not go with the Westernport water, “We will have to seek other funding,” for a water project.

Adding that he has viewed the contract between Westernport and the water supply to Luke, Harvey said that the wording of the contract would be the same between Westernport and Piedmont.

He told the town council members of other options to continue to have a water for Piedmont, involving a well system or go with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a study on the repairs of the town’s dam and water system.

Harvey gave an estimate of the study to cost $450,000, of which Piedmont would have to supply $150,000 to put up first.