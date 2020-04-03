Voting in the 2020 Primary

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Governor Jim Justice postponed the May 12, 2020 Primary Election to June 9, 2020.

Voting in the 2020 Primary

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Governor Jim Justice postponed the May 12, 2020 Primary Election to June 9, 2020.

The change was made for a number of reasons. All centered around ensuring every voter has the opportunity to vote and ensuring voter safety.

On Monday April 6, 2020 absentee applications will be mailed to every voter in Mineral County. I am encouraging all Mineral County voters to vote by mail. If you do not receive an application then you are not a valid registered voter, or you have not updated your address. Please call my office.

I know this is new for so many voters, so let me explain the process from start to finish. Once the voter returns the absentee application, the County Clerk’s Office will mail the voter a ballot with two envelopes and instructions. The voter will vote their ballot, place the ballot in the white envelope (this is like a secrecy sleeve that has no information connected to the voter) then it is placed in the brown envelope to be mailed back to the Clerk’s Office.

When the Clerk’s Office receives the return envelope, we review that you are a valid voter from the information provided on the outside of the envelope. We then remove the inner white envelope and place it in a ballot box.

I know some voters are concerned with voter secrecy. Once the ballot is in the ballot box, it is not connected to the voter. On election night we will open the ballot boxes, remove the envelopes and start counting.

Again, I am encouraging all Mineral County voters to vote with this process. Having our voters vote by mail will lessen the exposure to our dedicated poll workers and to other voters.

If your first reaction is “I’m not voting by mail,” I would ask that you do not throw the application away and to reconsider. As we get closer to the election it may be our only option.

If you have any questions regarding the upcoming 2020 Primary Election, please call me at 304-788-3924.

Lauren Ellifritz

Mineral County Clerk



