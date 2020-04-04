KEYSER - Although they had scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday night to discuss how the City of Keyser would proceed to operate through the next two weeks, mayor Damon Tillman announced Thursday evening that the officials had gone ahead and held a conference call to discuss the topic.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Although they had scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday night to discuss how the City of Keyser would proceed to operate through the next two weeks, mayor Damon Tillman announced Thursday evening that the officials had gone ahead and held a conference call to discuss the topic.

“Due to the positive COVID-19 cases reported for Mineral County, the City of Keyser has cancelled the emergency meeting,” he said via the city’s Facebook page.

“Council discussed a scheduling plan for city employees by conference calls (due to pandemic recommendations) and therefore no meeting was needed.”

According to Tillman, City Hall will continue to be closed to walk-ins from the public, but someone will be in the office to answer phone calls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Customers needing to pay a bill may do so by phone or by using the drop box or mail,” he said.

In addition, the next regularly scheduled council meeting on March 11 has been cancelled.

“The council and I are doing weekly phone conference calls as well as daily conversations with the administrator,” he said. “If something comes up, the council and mayor will have more conference calls.

“We are following the Governor’s orders and taking extra precautions and we ask the citizens to do the same - stay inside, only go out when necessary, and stay in prayer.”

Keyser’s city parks also remained closed to the public in order to comply with the recommendation that people not gather in groups.

“Please keep the children off the parks for their safety,” Tillman said





