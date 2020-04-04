KEYSER - The Mineral County School system has been working since schools were closed on March 13 to provide meals for those children who needed then.

By Barbara High

Tribune Staff Writer

After a week of preparing and delivering meals at the various bus stops, organizers realized the effort was not complying with social distancing and could actually be placing the staff and volunteers preparing and delivering the meals at risk.

On March 23 the Mineral County Board of Education therefore announced they were changing their plan from providing meals to all, regardless of need, to delivering to those who let them know they’d need them during the closure.

They also recently announced they were changing from preparing meals themselves to buying from local businesses. This not only allowed them to provide meals for those children who needed it, but it also enabled them to support local business and focus their volunteer efforts on delivery instead of prep.

According to superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft, the county’s plan was to provide meals to the neediest students and deliver to the home instead of asking them to pick it up at the bus stop.

Local business who are providing the meals include Duckies of Piedmont, the Route 28 Bar & Grill, The Millstone, and Good Carma Catering.

Ravenscroft said meal packs still meet USDA guidelines, but the exact contents vary since there are four different providers.

“To us, this is a small inconvenience compared to the positives of providing opportunities for our local businesses while supporting our students,” Ravenscroft said.

Other small businesses in the county - including Keyser Fox’s and Sheetz - are still offering meals on their own to students - either free or at a reduced price.



