All city government buildings will be closed to the public for the next two weeks, and only essential personnel will be required to report for work

All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe.

PETERSBURG — It will be “essential personnel only” for city government the next two weeks in an effort to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Petersburg officials announced Tuesday its plans to work under the stay-at-home order issued by Gov, Ralph S. Northam Monday. While the governor’s order was deadlined for June 10 unless otherwise warranted, the Petersburg order is only for April 1-17.

“During this time, all public facilities will be closed to the public, as well as all staff,“ the city said in a statement. ”Those employees who have been designated as essential personnel should report to their place of work as prescribed by the deputy city manager and/or department director.“

City government had been operating on a partial lockdown since early March. City Hall was closed off to the public, as were the Petersburg Public Library and the city’s museums, and only the Department of Social Services building was open for in-person business through the front lobby.

The Billing and Collections payment window will also be closed. The city is asking residents to either pay online through the city’s website, or use dropbox.

Earlier in the day, Petersburg Area Transit announced it was suspending all fix-route services and only operating emergency service for para-transit riders.

“These steps have been taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community,” the city’s statement read. “We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The Crater Health District has reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city.