In addition to the classroom lessons, two former educators say it would be a good idea to include some life lessons as well

It is very possible that many of the area’s retired teachers never had to experience anything quite like what is happening — or more likely, not happening — in school systems today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Such as traditional classroom instruction.

With Gov. Ralph S. Northam’s order to shut down all public and private schools for the rest of the academic year, educators across Virginia had to become creative in making sure that time missed outside of the classroom did not translate to missed education as well. Remote-learning models replaced the physical classrooms. For those students who might not have immediate access to the Internet, the “analog system” of sending home instructional packets was also employed.

Two retired teachers interviewed by The Progress-Index said they applauded the use of the online education models — especially because it touches students’ already-ingrained digital knowledge.

“Field trips have changed. It used to be they were always loud and raucous and you had to watch them. Now, it’s creepily quiet. And they’re all ganged around somebody’s device,” said Carol S. Evans, who taught English at Thomas Dale High School for 34 years before retiring. “When I’ve ventured back there, they’re all watching a Quentin Tarantino movie.”

Gretchen T. Parker, who retired from Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg, admitted that the online techniques of today were really not at the forefront when she was in the classroom. But no matter how the lessons are learned, be it digital or traditional, Parker said she thinks it should be done in chunks, especially for younger students with shorter attention spans.

“During my time, the parents, they had homework. And at that age, their time was maybe 15 to 20 minutes in each subject area,” said Parker, vice president of the Petersburg-Prince George chapter of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association. “I also suggest that they have a break just to be themselves. Having a child sit down for 4-5 hours, that is not going to be effective.”

And even though she never experienced anything quite like now during her career, Parker said she is glad the state took the action it did.

“First off, I think it was an excellent idea to close schools because it’s necessary for the health and safety of our students,” she said. “We also have adults who are working in the schools. So they should not just be concerned about the children and their health and safety. But we should also be concerned about the teachers, and the dining staff, etc..”

Seniors who were on track to graduate across Virginia are ensured graduation for this school year. That includes seniors in the process of finishing a course for graduation, students who completed a course but did not yet earn the associated “verified credit,” or seniors who have not passed a required student-selected Standards of Learning test.

“The vast majority of our high school seniors have already met most of the commonwealth’s rigorous graduation requirements,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “And for most students in the class of 2020, that means passing nine end-of-course SOL tests in English, mathematics, science and history to earn an Advanced Studies Diploma.”

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Education was allowed to cancel all Federal Standards of Learning tests for the 2019-20 academic year, while VDOE says it aims to cancel state-mandated SOLs in writing, history and social studies when the General Assembly reconvenes in April.

Evans suggested that as long as the systems were using remote learning, they should expand the offerings to include portals from other educational sources, such as museums and historical attractions. She also said those online lessons should include practical-life topics.

“Now is the time to teach them, if you don’t know how to clean stuff, get a YouTube video and learn how to clean stuff,” Evans said. “Learn how to bake, or I saw a friend’s kid demonstrating how to make orange juice.”

Parker said the at-home instruction should also include tips on students keeping themselves healthy. Because of her background, she said that would especially benefit the younger students.

“I would also include in the packet, activities for taking care of themselves, like information on hand-washing or ways to protect themselves and family members,” Parker said. “Make it fun for second-graders; you can teach them to sing happy birthday twice. For that age, they can identify with that.”

Aside from the lost classroom time, many teachers across Virginia are lamenting the lost social time for students due to the closures. Evans echoed that sentiment.

“There’s no prom, there’s no ring dance, there’s no ceremony,” she said somberly. “People went home on the 12th of March and learned they weren’t going to ever see their classmates again.”

