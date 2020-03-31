Area service, which had already been restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak, will now only be available to para-transit riders

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Area Transit said Tuesday it has parked all of its buses in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will only offer emergency services “until further notice.”

The bus service had been operating on restricted routes since earlier in March, when the COVID-19 spread prompted the city of Petersburg to close certain city offices, including the library. Some routes had been suspended, including to Hopewell and Ettrick, while others had adjusted stops.

At one point during the crisis, PAT was encouraging riders to enter and exit buses through the rear doors and avoid all contact with drivers.

Tuesday afternoon, that all changed.

"To prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, all fixed route transit services will be suspended until further notice beginning April 1, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.,“ PAT said in a statement. ”Petersburg Area Transit will only provide emergency para-transit services for current para-transit riders for essential business during this time.“

In other COVID-19 restriction news Tuesday, Colonial Heights joined the list of local governments shutting down its offices until further notice. City staff will be working on a more limited basis, and administrative offices have been cut to 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

The only time the Municipal Building will be open for public access will be during public meetings, and then, physical participation will be limited due to the 10-person maximum capacity issued statewide.

Notices of meetings will be placed on the city’s website, along with any word of restrictions and possible routes of electronic participation.

Hopewell’s last two City Council meetings have been conducted electronically. Petersburg City Council held its first electronic meeting at noon Tuesday.

