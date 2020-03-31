The patient is a man in his 70s; Dinwiddie remains sole locality within Crater Health District without a reported case

SUSSEX — Crater Health District officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the county.

The patient is a man in his 70s. He has been hospitalized.

CHD said it is currently investigating the case and trying to trace its origins.

“We all need to monitor ourselves for symptoms and practice social distancing as much as possible,” CHD director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. said in a statement. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community.”

The Sussex case is the 17th reported within the Crater Health District, an eight-locality district that stretches southward from Petersburg to the Virginia-North Carolina line. It was reported two days after a woman in neighboring Surry County was reported hospitalized with the virus.

Dinwiddie County is the only locality within the CHD that does not have a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Statewide, there have been 1,250 cases of coronavirus confirmed, with 165 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

